Press Releaes from Lima Central Catholic Educational Foundation: Reverend David M. Ross has been retained by the Lima Central Catholic Educational Foundation as the Director of Community Engagement.
As announced on January 26th, Fr. Ross, who is presently Pastor of St. Rose and St. John Catholic parishes in Lima, will retire effective July 1. On August 1st, Fr. Ross will begin a new chapter in his life by working as the Director of Community Engagement for the Lima Central Catholic Educational Foundation.
The Mission of the Lima Central Catholic Educational Foundation is to provide funds to help keep tuition costs down and provide tuition assistance for students who might otherwise be unable to attend Lima Central Catholic High School.
As the Director of Community Engagement, Fr. Ross will be responsible for identifying, managing and cultivating relationships with benefactors to help advance the Lima Central Catholic Educational Foundation’s mission and create meaningful impact in the lives of both donors and beneficiaries of that mission.
In addition to his responsibilities with the Foundation, Fr. Ross will assist with all-school Liturgies, lead faith formation activities for the staff and provide spiritual guidance to the students of Lima Central Catholic High School.