Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 1, 2021.
Shelby and Van Wert counties have 1 new death each. Allen County is reporting 31 new cases and Logan County has 14 new cases. Hardin and Hancock Counties have 11 new cases each, Van Wert and Paulding Counties have 8 new cases each, Auglaize County has 7 new cases, Putnam and Mercer Counties went up 6 cases each and Shelby County has 5 new cases.
As for statewide, there were 55 new deaths and 3,287 new cases. 223 people were hospitalized, and 19 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that 786,249 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.