Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 10, 2021.
Auglaize and Logan Counties have 1 new death each. Hancock County has 26 new cases and Auglaize County added 20 cases. Logan County went up 17 cases, Allen County is reporting 15 new cases, Van Wert County has 14 new cases. Hardin County has 12 new cases, Putnam and Mercer Counties added 10 cases each, Shelby County increased 7 new cases and Paulding County went up 6 cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 63 new deaths Wednesday and 3,281 new cases. 227 people were hospitalized, and 20 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 841,193 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.