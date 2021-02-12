Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 12, 2021. Ohio is still adjusting their numbers for the around 4,000 deaths that were not reported in November and December, so the death numbers will be higher.
The state says Allen County has 57 more deaths, Shelby County 32, Auglaize County 17, Putnam and Hardin Counties 11 each, Logan County 9, Hancock County 5, Paulding County 3, Mercer County 2, and Van Wert County 1. As for cases, Allen County is reporting 44 new cases Friday, Auglaize County 17, Van Wert County 15, Hardin County 12, Putnam County 8, Mercer County 7, Hancock County 6, Logan and Paulding Counties 5, and Shelby County 4.
As for statewide, the adjusted state death number is 2,59 new deaths reported Friday and 3,305 new cases. There were 142 people hospitalized and nine patients were placed in the ICU. As of Friday, there are 851,653 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.