February 15, 2021 COVID-19 numbers

Here is a look at our local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 15, 2021.
Putnam and Allen County have one new death each, and Allen is also reporting 12 new cases. Auglaize County increased by eight cases today. Hardin County went up by seven cases, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties all have six new cases. Putnam County has three new cases and Mercer, Shelby, and Paulding counties have one new case each.
As for statewide numbers, there were 48 new deaths today and 1,865 new cases. 79 people were admitted to the hospital and six patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 862,318 people have recovered from the coronavirus.