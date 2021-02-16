Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 16, 2021.
Shelby County has 1 new death. Allen County is reporting 18 new cases and Hardin County added 10 cases. Hancock and Van Wert Counties have 8 more cases each, Auglaize and Mercer Counties have 5 cases each, Logan and Paulding Counties have 3 cases each, and Putnam and Shelby have 2 new cases each.
As for statewide numbers, there are 59 new deaths reported Tuesday and 2,026 new cases. 104 people were hospitalized, and 10 patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. As of Tuesday, there are 867,627 who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.