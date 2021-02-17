Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 17, 2021.
Hancock and Hardin Counties have 1 new death each. Allen County is reporting 9 new cases and Logan County has 8 new cases. Hardin County increased 7 cases, Mercer County went up 6 new cases, Auglaize, Shelby and Paulding Counties have 5 new cases each. Van Wert County added 4 new cases, Hancock County has 3 new cases and Putnam County has 2 new cases.
As for statewide issues, there were 60 new deaths reported Wednesday and 1,818 new cases. 149 people were admitted to the hospital and 25 people were placed in the ICU. According to the Ohio Department of Health there have been 872,282 Ohioans presumed recovered from the coronavirus.