Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 18, 2021.
Allen County is reporting 1 new death. Hancock County has 24 new cases and Logan County has 16 new cases. Allen County went up 11 cases, Auglaize, Shelby and Van Wert Counties all have 7 new cases each and Putnam and Mercer Counties have 5 more cases each. Hardin County added 4 cases and Paulding County went up 2 cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 98 new deaths and nearly 2,282 new cases. 173 people were admitted to the hospital and 28 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 876,697 people have recovered from the coronavirus.