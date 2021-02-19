Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 19, 2021 from the Ohio Department of Health.
Putnam County has 2 more deaths and Allen County is reporting 1 new death and 24 new cases. Hancock County has 18 new cases on Friday. Van Wert County went up 10 cases, Logan County increased 8 new cases. Putnam and Shelby Counties have 7 new cases each. Mercer, Hardin and Paulding Counties have 5 new cases each, and Auglaize County increased by 4 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 82 new deaths reported today and 2,306 new cases. 152 people were hospitalized, and 12 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 880,613 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.