Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 2, 2021.
Allen, Mercer and Hancock counties all have 1 new deaths. Allen County also is reporting 47 new cases and Hancock County has 18 new cases. Logan County increased by 17 cases, Shelby County went up 10 cases, Auglaize and Hardin counties have 8 more cases each, Putnam, Mercer and Paulding counties all have 7 new cases and Van Wert has 4 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 106 new deaths and 3,657 new cases. 221 people were admitted to the hospital and 21 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that 793,766 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.