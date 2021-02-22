February 22nd, 2021 COVID-19 numbers

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 22, 2021.
Putnam County has 1 new death. Allen County has 9 new cases, Putnam County added 6 new cases and Auglaize County has 5 new cases. Mercer, Hancock, Logan and Paulding Counties have 4 new cases each and Shelby county has two new cases and Hardin and Van Wert Counties have 1 new case each.
As for statewide numbers, there are 58 new deaths and 1,611 new cases. There were 120 people admitted to the hospital and 16 patients were placed in the ICU. As of Monday, there are 889,959 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.