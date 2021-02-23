Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 23, 2021.
Putnam County has 3 more deaths and Logan and Hardin counties have 1 more each. Hancock County added 16 new cases and Allen and Hardin Counties are reporting 10 new cases. Logan County went up 9 cases, Van Wert County had 8 new cases, Auglaize County increased 7 cases, Paulding County added 4 new cases, Shelby County had 2 new cases and Putnam and Mercer County has 1 each.
As for statewide numbers, there were 94 new deaths reported Tuesday and 2,775 new cases. 159 people were hospitalized, and 29 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting there are 894,113 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.