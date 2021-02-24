Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 24, 2021.
Auglaize County has 2 new deaths, and Allen, Hardin and Logan Counties all have 1 new death each. Mercer county added eleven new cases and Auglaize County has 6 new cases. Allen County is reporting 5 new cases, Hancock and Logan Counties have 4 new cases each. Putnam and Shelby Counties have 3 new cases, Van Wert and Hardin Counties have 1 new case.
As for statewide number, there were 77 new deaths Wednesday and 1,842 new cases. 137 people were hospitalized, and 10 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 897,425 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.