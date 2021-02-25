Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 25, 2021.
Hancock County has 2 new deaths, and Allen and Shelby Counties add 1 new death on Thursday. Allen County is reporting 15 new cases, and Logan County increased by 14 cases. Shelby and Hancock Counties have 10 new cases each. Putnam and Mercer Counties have 4 new cases, Hardin, Van Wert and Paulding Counties have 3 new cases each and Auglaize County has 1 new case.
As for statewide numbers, there are 80 new deaths and 2,409 new cases today. 163 people were admitted to the hospital and 21 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 901,025 people who are presumed recovered with the coronavirus.