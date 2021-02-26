Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 26, 2021.
Logan County has 1 new death. Allen, Hancock, and Hardin Counties are all reporting 10 new cases. Logan and Paulding counties have nine new cases each. Putnam County increased 5 cases, Van Wert County went up 4 cases, Mercer added 3 new cases, Shelby County had 2 new cases, and Auglaize County has 1 new case.
As for statewide numbers, there are 58 new deaths and 1,976 new cases. 167 people were admitted to the hospital and 15 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 904,270 people presumed recovered from the coronavirus.