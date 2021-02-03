Here are today's state and local COVID-19 numbers for February 3, 2021.
Hardin and Logan Counties have 1 new death each. Hancock County has 38 new cases and Allen County is reporting 28 more cases. Auglaize and Logan counties have 22 new cases each and Mercer County has 15 more cases. Hardin County increased by 13 cases, and Putnam and Van Wert Counties have 8 new cases each. Shelby had 7 more cases and Paulding County went up by5.
As for statewide numbers, there are 94 new deaths and 3,990 new cases. 214 people have been admitted to the hospital and 36 patients were placed in the ICU. As of Wednesday, there are 799,819 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.