Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 4, 2021.
Mercer County had 2 more deaths and Logan County had 1. Allen County is reporting 40 new cases and Auglaize County increased 17 cases. Van Wert and Hancock counties went up 16 cases each. Logan and Mercer Counties have 13 new cases each, Hardin County went up 12 cases, Shelby County increased 11 cases, Paulding County went up 8 cases, and Putnam County had 5 more cases.
As for statewide numbers, 79 new deaths were reported and 4,120 new cases. 237 people were admitted to the hospital and 34 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 806,397 people have recovered from the coronavirus.