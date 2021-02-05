Here are today's state and local COVID-19 numbers for February 5, 2021.
Allen and Auglaize Counties have 1 new death each. Allen County is also reporting 23 new cases and Logan County increased by 21 cases. Hancock County is up 16 cases, Auglaize and Hardin Counties have 11 new cases each. Mercer County has 9 new cases, Van Wert County has 7 new cases, Putnam and Shelby Counties have 4 new cases each and Paulding County has 3 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 62 new deaths reported Friday and 3,683 new cases. 228 people were admitted to the hospital and 21 people were placed in the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 812,707 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.