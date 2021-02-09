Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 9, 2021.
Putnam County has 2 new deaths, and Allen, Shelby and Logan counties all have 1 new death each. Logan County is also reporting 13 new cases. Van Wert County increased 12 cases. Allen and Auglaize counties have 11 new cases each, Hancock County has 10 new cases, Mercer and Shelby Counties have 8 new cases each, Hardin County went up by 7 cases, Paulding County increased by 4 and Putnam County has no new cases on Tuesday.
As for statewide numbers, there were 98 new deaths and 3,207 cases. 181 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 22 patients were admitted to the ICU. 834,389 Ohioans are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.