February Freeze 5K getting the heart pumping

Looking from the inside out, it seems like a beautiful Saturday morning to maybe go for a run and some local people did just that. Mercy Health-Saint Rita’s held their 8th annual February Freeze 5K. To tell you just how much of a “Freeze” it was, according to our weather app, it was 21 degrees when around 400 runners and walkers hit the sidewalks for an over 3-mile course around the medical center. February is heart month, and the run was started as a way to promote heart-healthy activities and each year more and more people are taking advantage of the event to get out and get running.
‘“It’s kinds of a good way to break up the winter doldrums. We are in the home stretch of Winter here, heading into Spring,” says Abe Frieson, Mercy Health’s February Freeze 5K. “Just something to get us, get people moving that haven’t been out for a while.”
And for those people who were not too keen on the freeze part of the name, there was also a 1-mile course inside the medical center that people could get their hearts pumping with.