February is Career Tech Month and Lima City Schools is highlighting their 12 programs in Career Tech

The Lima City Schools Career Tech program is expanding to meet the growing “wants” of their students.
School officials announced the addition of an Audio Engineering Technology program coming this fall joining the new agriculture education and 10 existing Career Tech programs offered. February is Career Tech month and the school is looking at ways to get students interested in career paths at an earlier age. The Career Tech department has created “The Skills Box” to be personalized for students.
Lima City Schools Career Tech Director Courtnee Morris explains, “And then we start them on this path that shows them, OK, in order to get there you’re going to have to this, this and this. Kind of that type of thing. Well, we can’t expect students to do that unless they’re learning those skills at a younger age.”
Jaqaveus Upshaw is a Junior in the Construction Trades program and is happy with his choice and is learning a trade that will give him skills to last a lifetime. ”We’ve been doing houses. We built chairs. Different projects. We’ve been doing roofs and framing.”
The school will be highlighting career tech programs on its website and social media pages throughout the month of February.