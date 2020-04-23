Federal aid coming to the Lima Allen County Airport as business drops due to COVID-19

The Lima Allen County Airport is receiving funding from the federal coronavirus relief legislation that will help with daily operations.
Commissioners approving the acceptance of 30-thousand dollars from the CARES Act. Business has drastically dropped off as fewer aircraft are flying into the airport. The facility is used by medical helicopters, private industry jets, and aircraft training. Flight lessons can’t be held because of the closeness of pilots and students. A big portion of their revenue comes from the sale of aviation fuel and that has decreased by 75%.
Allen County Regional Airport Authority Board member Jon Neuman explains, “Well we sell it (fuel) to people in transit coming in here and people doing business here locally. General aviation is a smaller part of it but the executive jet fuel is a majority and that, those things have just waned and are practically zero.”
Neuman says the 30-thousand dollars is a pleasant surprise to help with operations. A little know fact about the airport is it’s the smallest one in the country that is approved for an Air Force One landing which we have seen several times in Allen County.