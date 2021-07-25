Federal government looking at creating National Cyber Director position

The federal government is looking at cracking down on cybersecurity, and the increased threat of ransomware attacks.
Ohio Senator Rob Portman say the new warfare of the 21st century is cyberattacks, that is why he and a bipartisan group of Senators have introduced legislation to create the office of National Cyber Director. With a growing number of cyberattacks focusing on high-profile targets, it is critical that the United States gets the people in place to protect it.
“The federal government has been a little slow to react to this in my view,” states Portman. “So what we have been doing is trying to put together a group in the federal government with the expertise to protect government information, including our private information that the government has from hackers. But also to provide best practices for the business side. So that things like the pipelines, or the electric grid or the financial system are not as vulnerable. So that is what that legislation is about. I think that it really important right now, we get the best and brightest people involved with this.”
Portman adds that we can’t just focus on the defensive end of cybersecurity, we need to find ways to go after the people responsible for these ransomware attacks.