Federal grant money coming to Allen County Airport

Allen County Commissioners officially entering into an agreement for “CARES Act” dollars for the Allen County Airport.
The airport, through the Federal Aviation Administration, will receive 30-thousand dollars to help them with lost revenue due to the coronavirus. A large portion of their revenues is from the sale of aviation fuel. With less air traffic coming in and out, fuel sales have dropped by 75%. Commissioners say this money will help and that the success of the airport is crucial to Allen County.
Commissioner Cory Noonan explains. “It’s a vital component as it relates to economic development with businesses and travel. You’ve has the President coming in as well. So across the board, it’s truly an asset not just to Allen County but the region.”
The Allen County Airport facility is used by medical helicopters, private industry jets, and aircraft training.