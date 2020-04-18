Federal Judge orders lawsuit to continue for sexual abuse victims of former OSU Doctor

A federal judge has partly unpaused litigation against The Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by former team doctor Richard Strauss.
The judge also said mediation toward possible settlements should continue as the lawsuits proceed. Over 350 men sued the school for failing to stop Strauss during the late doctor's tenure, but much of the legal action was paused as the cases were in mediation. Last month, Ohio State announced an unspecified settlement with nearly half the men. Details weren't disclosed. Other accusers wanted the judge to let them resume litigation.