Federal minimum age to buy tobacco is raised to 21

A new year also means new laws in place, and the age to buy cigarettes or vaping products will be 21 across the United States.
The President signed the law to raise the federal minimum age from 18 to 21 years old just before Christmas. The state of Ohio raised the minimum age to 21 back in October in hopes to prevent or delay teens using tobacco products, but it is now federal law and retail owners say the change will not stop teens who find a way to vape.
“If 15 and 16-year-olds are getting ahold of e-cigarettes, changing the law to 21 isn’t going to address that issue," says Ron Crouse, owner of Ron's Vapor Station.
The next matter that’s up for legislation is making it illegal to buy or sell flavored vape juice. Back in September, the president announced he will enforce a ban on all flavored nicotine vaping products in an effort to stop teenagers from getting hooked on vaping. The Trump administration has not said if they are going to follow through with that legislation.