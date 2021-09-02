Feeding America says thank you to West Ohio Food Bank and the community

The CEO of Feeding America visited the West Ohio Food Bank to say thank you for their efforts in helping the hungry in our area.
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot says there has been something in common with just about every area of the country, that there are people out there struggling, and agencies like the West Ohio Food Bank have been filling in the gap. The food bank is part of the Feeding America network and one reason she visited Lima on Thursday is to say thank you for what they have been doing and thank the residents for their support during the pandemic.
“If there is a silver lining to the dark cloud that is the COVID pandemic, is that more people understand what it means to be food insecure more people understand that they too could end up in that line,” says Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO, Feeding America. “That sometimes in spite of your very best efforts, you find yourself in need of help. That empathy that we have seen throughout the country, happened because of the bright light that COVID has shown on food insecurity.”
With the support of Feeding America, the West Ohio Food Bank has been able to purchase new trucks, new equipment, and food to help people in their 11 county area.
“Over the past year, many of our pantries have had to close or have had to reduce hours of service because of their volunteers not feeling safe to be out there with COVID,” says Tommie Harner, CEO of West Ohio Food Bank. “So, they (Feeding America) have really truly been helpful to give us those resources to be able to give those things that we need for that compacity building and continue to serve those who rely on the food that we provide.”
Babineaux-Fontenot says this pandemic is a marathon and not a sprint and places like the West Ohio Food Bank need continued support to get through it.