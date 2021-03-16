Feeding students during pandemic gets Lima City Schools state recognition

The Lima City Schools once again being recognized for their efforts to feed students.
This year it means a little more due to the pandemic. When schools were forced out of the classroom and into remote learning back in March of 2020, districts were also faced with how to make sure students were getting fed. From March 18th to the end of December 2020, nearly 300,000 breakfasts and 320,000 lunches were served to earn them a medallion in the Ohio School Breakfast and Beyond Challenge.
Lima City Schools Director of Food Services Carrie Woodruff explains. “We are very blessed to have the support of administration and all the schools and the cafeteria workers that we knew we had to feed the students. Feeding them was first and utmost in our opinion and we were able to do that. We started right out as soon as they closed school. The next week we were feeding kids.”
Meal distribution was up 600% over the summer, and they plan on continuing their effort this summer. They plan on two pick-up sites twice a week and four locations for hot meals.