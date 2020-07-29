Fellow House members back Cupp for speaker

Three members of the Ohio House of Representatives have pulled their names from consideration to be the next speaker of the Ohio House. Instead, in a joint announcement, all three have now thrown their support behind Lima's Bob Cupp to be the next leader.
Representatives Tim Ginter of Salem, Rick Carfagna of Genoa Township, and Craig Reidel of Defiance are all backing Cupp. His fellow House members say Cupp will restore transparency and accountability to the House chambers and has a proven track record.
The news release says Cupp thanked the members for their support and said it was, "Imperative that we begin to rebuild public trust in our chamber."