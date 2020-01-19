The Fentanyl Sanctions Act is one of many legislative victories for Senator Sherrod Brown in 2019.
The bipartisan Fentanyl Sanctions Act was enacted and its goal is to combat the ongoing addiction epidemic in Ohio by cracking down on illegal fentanyl. The Act will allow the U.S. to sanction or punish foreign countries like Mexico and China if they continue to send the drug into our country.
Senator Sherrod Brown says, “It’s important we address this, even though I don’t blame foreigners, we still got to do all we can to keep this stuff out of our country.”
This legislation will also help the U.S. officials to keep the pressure on the Chinese government to strictly enforce China’s commitment to treat fentanyl as illegal.