Few concerns coming in about in-dining experiences with restrictions in place

It has been a week since Governor DeWine allowed in-house dining at restaurants and bars to open and it appears people are complying with the restrictions set forth.
Allen County Public Health officials say they have had a few calls about masks and who are supposed to be wearing them. They have talked with employers about the requirements of their employees and handle the concerns brought to them. They have also had questions about other concerns people have had when going out.
Allen County Public Health PIO Tami Gough explains, “Most of the confusion was originally around those congregated areas like waiting rooms or dance floors. And even just stopping when you go out you want to stop and talk to the people you see. It’s hard not to stop at someone’s table and have a discussion. But I think people are being helpful with business owners to keep that from happening as much as possible.”
Health officials want to encourage everyone to maintain social distancing and take precautions to keep the spread of the virus down.