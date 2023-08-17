FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A fight in Findlay on Wednesday night ended with two juveniles transported to the hospital.
Around 9 pm, the Findlay Police Department was called out to the Fort Findlay Playground on Blanchard Street where they found one juvenile with a broken femur. Officers were informed around that time that another juvenile had arrived to the emergency room with a stab wound to the chest.
Investigators say the injuries were a result of a fight involving a total of four minors at the playground. This incident is still under investigation.