"Fill the Boot" going virtual for donations

Firefighters have always been Heroes as they battle blazes and once a year, they become advocates fighting the battle against Muscular Dystrophy.
At this time of year, we are accustomed to seeing these heroes “Filling the Boot” to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. In the last 13 years the Lima Local 334 of the International Association of Firefighters has raised nearly 123-thousand dollars for those battling Muscular Dystrophy. Unfortunately, this year they won’t be at the corner of Robb Avenue and North West Street due to the pandemic but are holding the fundraiser online. They urge everyone to donate at limafirefighters.org.
Organizer and retired Lima Firefighter Jeremy Welker explains how your donation will be used, “77-cents out of every dollar goes towards those people with muscular dystrophy here in Northwest Ohio so it’s all going to stay in this area.”
Again that site is limafirefighters.org to make a donation in the fight against Muscular Dystrophy.