Final day of downtown activities at the Summer Moon Fest

The Summer Moon Fest in Wapakoneta continues their celebration downtown and this local toy shop set up their traditional “Fun Run.”
It was a bit more complicated to plan this year’s festival with all of the COVID guidelines to follow, but Dad’s Toy Shop in Wapak made sure to build their RC ramp course for the 18th year in a row. Although guidelines prevented the toy shop from loaning RC cars for people to drive, anyone who already owned one was welcome to use the course for free.
Rodney Metz, co-owner of Dad’s Toy Shop says, “It’s a great hobby as well as a sport. You can get involved as deep as you want to in the hobby, and it gives something for the entire family to do.”
And after your need for speed was fulfilled on the fun run, vendors and food trucks were set up just down the street for their final day of the festival.