Finalists for Lima Allen County Chamber’s Young Leader of the Year award

The finalists for the Lima Allen County Chamber’s Young Leader of the Year award share many characteristics, but most importantly they are making an impact on the community.
Emily Turner is a member of the Lima young professionals and works with a partnership to help medical students during their residency at Mercy Health get acclimated to the area. Turner also spends time as a volleyball coach and helps with the girls' basketball team at Shawnee High Schools. The wide age range of people she interacts with has developed her skills as a leader.
“I have led people who are 13-14 years old all the way up to, I think in the YP we have done about 40,” says Turner. “So, it is definitely interesting. You have to change your leadership styles for lots of different ranges, within the same age, different ranges of how people react to you and to others and different things. So, I think that has definitely has helped shape me as a leader.”
Reghan Winkler stays active in the community. She is a member of the Lima Young Professionals and the Kiwanis Club. Plus, she is a 7th and 8th-grade softball coach in Lima City Schools. She says she has learned her leadership abilities from her sister and her parents who are both principals in Lima City Schools. One of her philosophies for leadership is making the right impression from the start.
“I always try and bring a positive attitude no matter what day it is, you know be a positive light in someone’s day,” adds Winkler. “You never know, with your first interaction with someone, who that person might be or what their day is going to be. So they're always going to remember your first interaction with them.”
Laura Mitchell is a board member at the Autism Life Center, which is a non-profit that helps families who have children with autism. Plus, she uses her occupational therapy background to assist with the Special Friends Ministry at Lima Community Church, and help start a buddy break program to provide respite care for families with kids that had special needs. It is that passion that drives her to be a leader.
“My goal in this community is really to empower families and make an impact in the way that parents are just envisioning the way that they play with their kids and how they can really help their development. Not only in therapy sessions but also at home,” says Mitchell.
Those are the finalist for the Young Leader of the Year award
