Findlay basketball player wants to continue to honor Kobe's memory

Remembering Kobe Bryant, it's the theme of the day especially for University of Findlay basketball player Tommy Schmock.
“You know everyone grows up watching him, I don't think anyone I know isn't a fan of Kobe,” says Schmock.
The Junior at the University of Findlay says he not only grew up watching Bryant but has also played in the late NBA star's Nike-sponsored shoe for as long as he can remember.
"Like I started really early and like so once those shoes came out I was like wearing like low tops so these are really low and light and I've just worn them my whole career,” commented Schmock.
As a basketball player himself, Schmock was saddened Sunday after news broke that Bryant and his daughter Giana were killed in a helicopter crash.
“Seeing him gone so early and especially with his daughter who had similar qualities is just really sad to the basketball community,” adds Schmock.
Moving forward Schmock says he intends to carry on Bryant's legacy and he'll do so alongside his teammates with every step he takes on the court.
"We've talked about it as a team, I'm sure we'll do something but just myself, just you know like, I've already watched a lot of videos on him and just kinda stay motivated and inspired by him and just kinda passing it along,” adds Schmock.