Findlay Brewing Co. joins "Black is Beautiful" stout collaboration

A brewery in Findlay is joining a nationwide collaboration to raise awareness.
The Findlay Brewing Co. is one of 1,100 breweries across the country that is making and selling a stout called Black is Beautiful. The base recipe comes from San Antonio, Texas, and the Findlay Brewery added a local cold brew from Fort Findlay Coffee & Doughnut Shoppe to the mix, as well as vanilla.
One of the co-owners of Findlay Brewery says that they wanted to participate in the Black is Beautiful collaboration to bring attention to something that matters to them.
"It’s a collaborative effort to raise awareness for the plight of people of color, the difficulty that they face every day, and just try to promote inclusion," said Steve Treece, co-owner of Findlay Brewing Co. "We have people of color that work for us, and we’re concerned about their plight."
All proceeds from the beer will go towards the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center in Findlay. The beer will be available through the rest of the week, and customers can try it at the brewery or take cans home with them.