A special ceremony was dedicated to veterans that sacrificed for their country.
On Sunday the Hancock County War Memorial hosted a ceremony that thanked veterans for serving their country.
Bill Johns, the President of the Hancock County Veterans Service Commission, stated that during the pandemic the community still wanted to show Veterans that they're still thinking of them and are here for them.
"We don't want the veterans to think that the city, the state, or the county, or any elected officials have forgotten about their veterans," said Johns.
Veterans listened to words of appreciation during the ceremony, where city leaders spoke and shared words of appreciation.
"It's important for us to remember that we all shared a brotherhood and sisterhood of service," said Chris Couchot, Commander of AMVETS Post 21. "We just want to let everybody know that if they need help just reach out and we're here for them, whether they know us or not."