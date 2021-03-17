Findlay City Council votes on resolution to support flood mitigation efforts

Findlay City Council voted to adopt a resolution to support more flood mitigation efforts, including a proposed flood basin. The council is asking the Maumee Watershed Conservation District, Defiance, and the conservation district court to change their watershed plans to include the Eagle Creek flood basin.
The basin would be constructed outside of town and is expected to reduce flooding by about 18 inches. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has already put in $30 million of funding for the basin, which is just one flood mitigation project that's in the planning stages or already underway in Findlay.
"We’re doing the phase one benching right now, which has been a success - we're able to measure those results," said Tim Mayle, Findlay director of economic development. "Future benching that we’re working on includes the Northfolk Southern bridge, and addressing transportation corridor, so there’s a lot of different pieces to the flooding puzzle that we’re working on, but the biggest one and most important one based on volume is the Eagle Creek basin."
The resolution is expected to be presented to district court in May.