Findlay City Schools in need of substitute teachers

Findlay City Schools are in need of substitute teachers for when they resume in-person learning for students.
Starting January 25th, all Findlay City School students will return to the classrooms after grades 6-12 have been remote learning since November. While the pandemic has made it hard to teach in-person, Findlay has been running into another problem of not having enough substitute teachers.
The district has been actively looking for people to fill those positions.
Troy Roth, the superintendent of Findlay City Schools says, “If we cannot fill positions again, we would have to look at going into remote 5 days a week again, and now that we’re starting 4 days, we really don't want to take a step backward.”
An update to state law allowed the school to change requirements for the hiring process for the rest of the school year. All that is needed is a high school diploma, to pass a background check, to interview with school administrators, and a substitute teaching license. For how to apply, head renhill.tedk12.com.