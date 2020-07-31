Findlay City Schools make final push for support of five year levy

This weekend, Findlay City Schools make their final push to get support for their levy during an upcoming special election.
On Aug. 4 a five year 5.9 mill operating levy will be up for a vote in the Findlay community. It would generate $5 million annually for the school district. Cuts have already been made for this school year, but if not passed, more cuts would have to be made next year. Letters were mailed to eligible voters telling them where to vote with limited voting precincts. Absentee and early voting have remained an option. The districts previous attempt at a levy failed with a 52 percent opposition.
"This is what keeps the district going," said Troy Roth who becomes the new superintendent on Aug. 1. "Pay the day to day bills and--you know, I don't want to have to cut opportunities for kids and that's what it's going to boil down to. We're going to have to make some decisions that will impact students and what our district looks like. And we pride ourselves on having great opportunities for kids."
Polls open Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 in the morning and close at 7:30 at night.