Findlay Fire Department battles two fires in 24 hours

The Findlay Fire Department rescued a man and his dog from a house fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to the 200 block of Jefferson Street. Flames could be seen on the first floor and smoke on the second floor when they arrived. The man was trapped in a bathroom on the second floor and the firefighters were able to save him and his dog too. The firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, the cause is still under investigation.
Just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Findlay Fire Department was then called out to the 700 block of Frazer Street. There was one person home at the time and they did suffer some minor burns. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but the room and contents were severely damaged. The American Red Cross responded to provide assistance for the resident.