Findlay gets active in nationwide Spring Fit City Challenge

The city of Findlay has been getting active over the last few weeks as part of a nationwide health competition.
The SparkAmerica Spring Fit City Challenge encourages the community to get up and moving. Friends, family, and colleagues can form teams, or join forces with the Mayor of Findlay, Christina Muryn. Fitness minutes are tracked with a free app. As the weather gets nicer, the Mayor says participating in something like this could really benefit mental health after a hard year.
"Over the past year we have all been so mentally exhausted, going through this trauma together," says Muryn. "That we many times don't even realize how mentally fatigued we are. So, anything we can do to be active, to get that break, to help ourselves and hopefully encourage a friend as well is really important."
The Fit City Challenge will run until May 31st. If you would like to participate in the last few weeks, visit sparkfindlay.com.