Findlay Habitat for Humanity blesses biggest build yet

Having the opportunity to purchase a six-bedroom, two-bathroom house from Habitat for Humanity is a wish come true for Rachel Proctor and her family of nine.
“I am really grateful,” said Proctor. “ Like, I’m shocked. I’m still like wow, oh my goodness.”
This will be a huge upgrade from their current three-bedroom house.
“We have room to move around. We don’t have to be crunched up with each other in rooms,” she said.
“I’m pretty excited because I usually have to share my room and most of the time my brothers mess it up,” said Ameer Proctor, Rachel’s son.
On Wednesday, volunteers, family members, and Habit for Humanity representatives all came together to celebrate and bless the home.
Since January, Habitat for Humanity and volunteers from several big corporations like Marathon, Whirlpool, and Home Depot have been working on revamping this Findlay home. This is the Findlay Habitat's 44th build and biggest home. So far they've built a whole new second floor and will be putting in two HVAC systems, new insulation, all new lighting, plumbing, and drywall.
“We already almost are halfway there just to get to this point,” said Wendy McCormick, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County executive director. “We’ve had eight dumpsters unloaded just to gut this beast to get it down to what it is today.”
Over the next couple of months, Rachel and hundreds of other volunteers will be working hard to finish the project by June.
“Rachel works for this house so we’re ready to work alongside of her and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to change the lives of seven children and give them a safe place to lay their heads at night,” said McCormick.