July 13, 2023, Press Release from the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce: (FINDLAY, OH, July 13, 2023) — The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce will host a women’s leadership luncheon titled “You Have to Lose to Win” featuring McKenna Reitz, a TEDx speaker, an award-winning high school AP Psychology teacher, and an alopecia warrior who empowers others to reframe life’s challenges into gifts and opportunities so they can lead with confidence and purpose. The program will be held on Tuesday, August 8th from 11:30 am – 1 pm at the Findlay Country Club. During this event attendees will learn that everyone has a story, there are aspects of your life that you are always in control of, and how to identify your leadership brand.
Registration can be completed online at www.FindlayHancockChamber.com/WomensLeadership. A buffet lunch is included in the cost.
This program is sponsored by Fox Run Manor and The Manor at Greendale, alongside Eastman & Smith, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Hancock Federal Credit Union, Hilton Garden Inn, and RCO law. Additional support provided by FriendsOffice, Edward Jones-Annika Liebrecht, Garner Trucking, and Huntington Bank.
About McKenna Reitz:
McKenna Reitz is a TEDx speaker, an award-winning high school AP Psychology teacher, and an alopecia warrior who empowers others to reframe life’s challenges into gifts and opportunities so they can lead with confidence and purpose. After losing all her hair due to Alopecia, McKenna uses her journey of having this autoimmune disease to help others overcome the loss by resetting the mindset of their “loss” into growth and opportunities. She is an inspirational force, helping world-class teams succeed, time and again, in the face of great challenges and change. McKenna has been featured in Forbes, Woman’s Day, USA Today, Yahoo! News, U.S. News & World Report, Good Housekeeping, Business Insider, VeryWell, MindBodyGreen and featured on Good Morning America, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Good Day DC, Good Morning Washington, theList, and Cheddar News.
About the Women’s Leadership Forum:
A program of the Chamber of Commerce, the Women’s Leadership Forum was launched ten years ago with the goal to engage, educate and develop women in leadership positions in the workplace and the community. The program also fulfills a key part of its strategic plan to support and promote small and local business and entrepreneurial development.
For additional information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 419.422.3313, or email info@findlayhancockchamber.com.