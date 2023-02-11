Findlay man arrested after leading police on short chase Saturday morning

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is in custody after fleeing from police Saturday morning.
30-year-old Michael Kelley is in custody under charges of OVI and felony fleeing and eluding. Police say that an officer attempted to stop Kelley who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado for a stop sign violation at the intersection of North Cory Street and West Trenton Avenue, but the suspect fled from the officer.
The vehicle traveled northbound and proceeded to run multiple stop signs and driving through multiple intersections. Kelley was arrested after he pulled into a driveway on Edith Avenue.
Bench warrants were also out for his arrest from Findlay Municipal Court and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.