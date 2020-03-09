Findlay Police are investigating the death of a Findlay man whose body was discovered early Sunday night in the Blanchard River.
According to a press release sent out by the police department, the call came in just after 6 o’clock p.m. that someone found the body in the Blanchard River north of the 300 block of Washington St. Responding officers discovered the body west of the Norfolk and Southern Railroad bridge.
The Findlay Fire Department recovered the body, which was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s office, by Hanco EMS. The police department released today that the deceased name is Alex A. Stewart, 28 of Findlay
The cause of death is still unknown. The autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.