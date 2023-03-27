CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing a long list of banks, including two in our area.
28-year-old Gage Haws of Findlay is facing five federal counts of bank robbery. Haws was arrested by the Hancock County SWAT Team and the Findlay Police Department back in early March. Haws allegedly robbed the Premier Bank in Arlington on December 31st and then the Union Bank in Kalida on February 11th. He was also connected to three other bank robberies that occurred in February. An investigation linked Haws to a common vehicle that was seen at all of the robberies. Haws is believed to have used a CO2 pistol while stealing more than $30,000.
Press Release from the Department of Justice - Northern District of Ohio: Gage Haws, 28, of Findlay, Ohio was indicted on five counts of Bank Robbery. The indictment alleges that between December 31, 2022, and February 16, 2023, the defendant committed robberies at Premier Bank in Arlington, Ohio, Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio, First National Bank of Sycamore in McCutchenville, Ohio, Union Bank Company in Kalida, Ohio, and State Bank and Trust Company in Delta, Ohio.
If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.
The investigation preceding the indictment was a collaborative effort conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Findlay Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Kalida Police Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Frank H. Spryszak and Matthew D. Simko.
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
To view the entire criminal complaint, click on the PDF below: