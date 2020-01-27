Findlay mayor brings new ideas back from conference

A local mayor is back from a conference in Washington D.C. ready to tackle issues in her community.
Just a month into her new term, Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn got to take a trip to the nation’s capital to work on strengthening her skills in office. Muryn says the Conference of Mayors introduced her to other mayors across the country in which she had the chance to listen to their perspectives. She came back with plenty of ideas on how to tackle issues in the Findlay community.
"Obviously how can we support our schools and you know substance abuse issues in our community that’s something that’s going on in across the country but how can we work locally with public-private partnerships,” says Muryn.
The mayors also heard from President Donald Trump and top cabinet members while at the conference.