Findlay Mayor "very comfortable" with COVID-19 vaccines after invite to White House Vaccine Summit

The Mayor of Findlay was invited to the White House to learn everything there is to know about the United States' plan for a vaccine.
Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn traveled to the White House Vaccine Summit and heard from from the federal government and leading scientists involved in Operation Warp Speed. We know of two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Muryn has learned that there are four more in development.
From questions she’s received from citizens, Muryn went in trying to learn how the vaccines were done so quickly and if they’re safe.
"A lot of it was related to the platform technologies that have been developed over the last number of years," Muryn said. "And then this was really the first time that they were able to put it in full force."
Once approved by the FDA there is a phased approached to who can get the vaccine. Gov. Mike DeWine detailed Phase 1A as health care workers, EMS and those in congregate care settings. Muryn tells us the remaining phases.
1B will be essential workers, low exposure first responders, and high-risk citizens. 1C is anyone 65 years or older. Phase 2, other older adults. Phase 3, young adults, and Phase 4 everyone remaining.
After hearing from the experts, she has grown more confident in the vaccines.
"I’ve gotten my vaccines, but I spread them out and did them a little bit later in life," said Muryn. "And so, I was a little skeptical, but I feel very comfortable with the process that has been followed. These are the world’s experts on vaccines. And they’re developing it, they’re willing to get it, they’re recommending it to their families."
But there’s one key piece she wants everyone to be aware of.
"This is not a mandated vaccine," said Muryn. "I know a lot of folks are concerned about if 'I don’t want it, am I going to be made to have it?' At this point, there’s no indication that the government’s going to be requiring it. Each business and organization's going to have to make their own decisions."
DeWine previously said, if approved Pfizer's first vaccines will be in Ohio around Dec. 15. Moderna's would arrive a week later around Dec. 22.
